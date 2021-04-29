Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.04

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €48.04 ($56.52) and last traded at €44.20 ($52.00), with a volume of 114734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €46.48 ($54.68).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.68 and a 200-day moving average of €37.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

