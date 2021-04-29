Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JNPR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

