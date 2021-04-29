Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.430 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,709,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.