JUST (JST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $144.43 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $272.48 million and approximately $144.43 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.