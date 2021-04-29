Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. Kadant has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

