Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,849. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

