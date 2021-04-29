Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $292.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The stock has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.18. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

