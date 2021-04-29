Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 50,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

