Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KARO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

KARO stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

