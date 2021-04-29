Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of KARO opened at $41.17 on Monday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

