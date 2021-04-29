KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $730.64

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.64 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 850.20 ($11.11). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 654,620 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 850.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 732.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.