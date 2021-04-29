KBC Group NV Has $66.14 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $66,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDXX traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $265.04 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

