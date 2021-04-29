KBC Group NV Has $88.03 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $88,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $40.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.88. 202,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.57 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

