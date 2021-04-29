KBC Group NV Has $99.40 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $99,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 543,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.