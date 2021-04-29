KBC Group NV Purchases 54,369 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $121,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

APD traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $291.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

