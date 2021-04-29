KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.60% of Signature Bank worth $73,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,409,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

SBNY stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $253.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,214. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.