KBC Group NV Sells 52,171 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,171 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $295,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $611.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,023. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.99. The company has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

