KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 5,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -161.84 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

