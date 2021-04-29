Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 364,155 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

