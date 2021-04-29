Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,850 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

HES stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,542. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

