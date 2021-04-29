Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $195.70. 88,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.