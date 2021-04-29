Kenneth Moelis Sells 18,184 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.