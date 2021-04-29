Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.