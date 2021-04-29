Kevin Lee Sells 18,611 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.