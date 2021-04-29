Kevin Lee Sells 18,611 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BCYC stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
