KeyCorp Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $82.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

