KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

NYSE:ANET opened at $320.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $11,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

