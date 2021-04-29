KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.20. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner, bypass, and firing systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans.

