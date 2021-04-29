KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 97.9% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $158,801.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00815540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00097210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001657 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

