Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

K stock opened at C$8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.44.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

