KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.470-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.94.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $326.36. 1,284,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day moving average of $279.70. KLA has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

