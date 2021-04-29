Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.00 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Klaytn has a market cap of $6.00 billion and approximately $98.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00273921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.27 or 0.01043391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.69 or 0.00711842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.71 or 1.01008321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,556,344,528 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,784,493 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.