Knight Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

GUD opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.00 million.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.