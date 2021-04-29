Knight Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GUD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$701.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

