Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given New $7.75 Price Target at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its target price hoisted by Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
