Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given New $7.75 Price Target at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its target price hoisted by Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

