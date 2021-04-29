Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Sells $8,737,078.75 in Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knoll alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $8,666,457.96.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 1,612,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.