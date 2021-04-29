Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 36,419 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -530.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $250,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in Knowles by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 122,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

