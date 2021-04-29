Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $119.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.67.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

