Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.