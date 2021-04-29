Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.
NYSE:PHG opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.