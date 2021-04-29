Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

