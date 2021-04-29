Koninklijke Philips Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,690% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 12,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $776,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

