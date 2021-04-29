Koninklijke Philips Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,690% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.
NYSE PHG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 12,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
