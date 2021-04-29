Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.25 Million

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $616.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.50 million and the lowest is $606.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

KTB opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

