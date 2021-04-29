Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 356,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

