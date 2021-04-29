Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $26.30. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

