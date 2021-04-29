Kush Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,246.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $362,719.27 and approximately $4,246.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.