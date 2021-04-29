LABS Group (LABS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.77 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and $2.77 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.65 or 0.01102870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00710144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,034.92 or 1.00043504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

