Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 491,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $727,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

