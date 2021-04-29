LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

