L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIQUY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

About L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

