Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.