Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $638.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

